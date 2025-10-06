THE history and present-day life of a Cornish community was the subject of extensive displays created in a parish church.
The ISOT (In Search of Tywardreath) group, which researches the archaeology, history, environment and topography of the village and surrounding area, mounted a two-day exhibition in St Andrew’s Church in the village.
The Tywardreath Through Time exhibition covered from pre-history through to today. The Iron Age, Roman times, the Middle Ages, the English Civil War and more recent periods were featured.
Artefacts, photographs, diaries and records all formed a part of the exhibition.
A spokesperson for ISOT said there were lots of visitors, among them members of families that had lived in the village previously.
Entry was free but donations for the church and ISOT were welcomed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.