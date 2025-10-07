IT HAS been a busy few weeks for Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club, supporting both the local community and the environment.
The club recently helped fund a new automated external defibrillator at the Trevorder Families Centre in Torpoint, contributing to a project that cost £3,800 to install.
The portable electronic device is used to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, providing a vital resource for the local community.
The initiative represents a collaboration between Torpoint Community Responders, Torpoint Town Council, and the Royal Navy, whose building houses the AED.
Lions Club president Steve Murray represented the club at the installation, highlighting the group’s ongoing commitment to funding projects that make a tangible difference in the community.
In addition to supporting local healthcare initiatives, the Lions Club has also been active in environmental conservation.
Members recently gathered at Seaton Beach to remove litter, a small but important effort to protect local wildlife and ecosystems. Litter can pose a serious threat to animals through ingestion or entanglement and can introduce toxic materials and microplastics into soil, water and the atmosphere.
Lions president Steve Murray explained the motivation behind the clean-up: “We collected a bag of rubbish to ensure that this beautiful beach is free from any litter so that it can be enjoyed by all – local residents and visitors alike.”
The event was part of the club’s wider commitment to environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.
Through these activities, the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club continues to demonstrate its dual focus on community support and environmental care, from life-saving medical equipment to keeping local beaches safe and clean. Indeed, their efforts provide an example of how local organisations can make a meaningful impact on both public health and the natural environment.
The club encourages community groups to submit funding requests and invites local residents to join in supporting future initiatives.
