THE much-loved Kelliwik Golowi celebration is set to return to Callington on Saturday, November 15 – and organisers are calling on the community to get involved and help bring the festival’s colourful magic to life.
Preparations for the vibrant event begin this Saturday (October 11) with craft workshops taking place at The Vault Youth Centre, running from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Other workshops run on October 18 and 25, as well as November 1.
This year’s creative theme focuses on masks and headdresses, encouraging bold designs featuring bright colours, metallics and lights. Organisers hope as many local children as possible will take part, helping to create a spectacular visual display for the festival.
“We’d really love the community’s support to dig through their cupboards, drawers and craft boxes for any materials that could help,” said one of the organisers. “The more colour and sparkle, the better! We want the kids to be seen.”
To make it easier for residents to contribute, drop-off points have been set up at the newsagents and the Pre-Loved charity shop in Callington’s Pannier Market.
Generous donations have already begun to arrive, including black and gold metallic paint from Trewarthas, and a box of paints, shiny papers, and stickers from Framin Crafty. Other supporters have provided pre-loved hair bands and sequins, but there’s still a need for more items to help complete the creative kits.
Organisers are currently appealing for glow-in-the-dark paint or material, feathers, black or gold netting, black marker pens, plain face masks or headbands and battery-powered lights
Kelliwik Golowi has become a cherished highlight in Callington’s community calendar, celebrating creativity, local pride and togetherness – and organisers say with the help of local residents, 2025 promises to be one of the most dazzling celebrations yet.
For more information or to get involved, visit The Vault Youth Centre or drop off materials at a collection points in town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.