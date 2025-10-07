HARBOUR Housing has added seven brand-new electric vans to its fleet in partnership with Hawkins Motors and Citroën, marking a major step in the charity’s commitment to sustainability and community support.
The charity are passionate about investing in initiatives that reduce their carbon footprint and ensure their operations are cleaner, quieter, and more efficient.
The vehicles will be based at their offices across Cornwall, where their low mileage usage, makes them ideal for cutting emissions, lowering running costs, and supporting Cornwall Council’s green commitments.
The vans, complete with Harbour Housing branding, will support the charity’s housing, facilities, and community work across Cornwall and every saving means more resource for the people the charity supports.
After collected the keys from Hawkins, Giles Asker, head of estates, said: “This partnership is about more than new vans. It’s about showing that a housing charity can lead the way in going greener while supporting the communities we serve. With this addition, 20 per cent of Harbour Housing’s vehicle fleet is now electric, demonstrating our clear commitment to reducing emissions and driving forward a greener future.
Aston Purnell of Hawkins Motors adds: “We’re proud to be working in partnership Harbour Housing in leading by example with an electric fleet that delivers real social and environmental value. Helping a local charity to go green means lower costs, cleaner air, and a stronger Cornwall and we’re delighted to play our part.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.