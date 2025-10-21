POLICE officers and staff from across Cornwall have been recognised for their exceptional bravery and dedication to protecting their communities as well as four members of the public for their lifesaving actions.
From courageous responses to dangerous incidents to complex investigations, over 60 colleagues were celebrated for showcasing the very best in policing at a recent awards ceremony in St Austell.
Among those that attended were police sergeant Robin Richards and police constable Beckie Canter, who were recognised for their quick actions which saved the life of an extremely ill baby boy.
When no other emergency services were immediately available, they attended without hesitation to transport the baby and his mother to hospital, administering first aid enroute. It’s without doubt that their actions saved the baby’s life.
Member of the public Michelle Nicholas was recognised for her quick thinking after she performed CPR on the street to save the life of a man who was unconscious and not breathing. It is without doubt that her actions saved his life.
Police constables Matthew Cummings and Jonny Stewart were awarded for their work in tackling prolific offenders causing antisocial behaviour. Their commitment to these investigations secured a 36-week sentence for a violent offender who assaulted shop staff and police officers, along with a restraining order and almost £800 in victim compensation.
Detective inspector Sara Ward, detective constable Timothy Barbery and detective sergeant Sarah Davison and another officer were recognised for working with skill and care throughout an extensive investigation into sexual offences, which led to the successful 28-year conviction of the defendant.
Chief superintendent Scott Bradley, who presented a number of awards at the event said: “Attending these awards are a reminder of the extreme courage, bravery and professionalism shown by our officers here in Cornwall.
“Every day, our teams run towards danger and put themselves in dangerous situations to keep their communities safe – often, situations that many would run away from.
“I am immensely proud of each and every officer and member of police staff – you are an asset to our police family. Thank you for all that you do to help protect and serve the public.
“I am also deeply grateful to every member of the public who stepped forward to help save the lives of people in their community – your actions are a true reflection of strength and selflessness to help those in need.”
Other attendees were awarded for: Displaying bravery when confronting violent offenders to protect members of the public; Saving lives through swift decision making and performing emergency first aid; Achieving successful court results following challenging investigations, securing justice for victims.
The event took place on Friday, October 17, and was attended by officers and police staff along with their families and friends to celebrate those who make policing something to be proud of.
