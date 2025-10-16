A CORNISH charity is throwing a free Halloween party to support families with a parent or carer is living with a terminal illness.
Local non-profit organisation Gunners Kids CIC is set to host a free Halloween party for affected families. The event will take place at St Blazey Children’s Centre on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
The event is set to feature a range of activities and entertainment, including the likes of a magician and a disco. The charity says that it hopes the event will create a safe space for children and their loved ones to make memories together.
Gunners Kids CIC supports families facing the challenge of having a parent with a terminal illness such as motor neurone disease (MND), heart disease, organ failure, lung disease, certain neurological conditions, some cancers, and other life-limiting illnesses. The organisation’s mission is to ensure that children are still able to experience moments of happiness and normal childhood fun during a profoundly difficult time.
Co Founder Tamsin said: “Our aim is to help families make lasting memories and to remind children that they can still be children, even when a parent is seriously ill
“Events like this provide much needed opportunities for families to come together, laugh, and support one another.”
In addition to hosting events, Gunners Kids CIC offers workshops, activity days, outreach services, Drop Ins and information sessions designed to connect families, provide emotional support and create a sense of community among those navigating similar experiences.
Those looking for more information about the charity, or how to volunteer are asked to contact, [email protected] or visit gunnerskids.org. Donations can also be made via: www.givengain.com/cause/gunners-kids-cic
