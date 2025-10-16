THE Cornwall Christmas Fair, supporting the Cornwall Community Foundation, returns to the Eden Project on November 19 and 20, offering a festive shopping experience with a feel-good philanthropy twist.
Organised entirely by volunteers and made possible thanks to generous sponsors, the fair is now in its 34th year and brings together over 50 stalls.
As well as a unique collection of Christmas gifts, home accessories, fashion, ceramics, jewellery and skincare, the fair is renowned for artisan food and drink making it the perfect event to kick off the season.
This year fair-goers on the first evening of the event will also be treated to an exclusive first-look at Eden’s spectacular festive lights which will add sparkle to the Mediterranean Biome and gardens.
This very special access brings a touch of magic to the event and comes ahead of the rainforest biome Christmas lights opening later in November.
Last year’s event raised £68,000 for Cornwall Community Foundation with grants benefitting a range of local charities that make a positive difference to thousands of lives across Cornwall.
These include The Women’s Centre Cornwall, Young & Talented Cornwall, St Petrocs, WILD Young Parents, WithYou drug and alcohol support and the Cornwall Community Foundation Surviving Winter Fund. As part of this, proceeds from the Fair helped extend Newquay Foodbank’s opening hours from three to five days per week over the key winter months.
Co-chair Jane Hartley said: “The Fair is about far more than Christmas shopping and revelry. The event has become a lynchpin for raising vital funds for Cornwall.
“All money raised will go straight to support Cornwall’s struggling communities via the Cornwall Community Foundation. Come along, browse the stalls, have fun and do your bit for charity at the same time.”
New for this year is the Rodda’s Pre-loved Christmas Jumpers stall with jumpers donated from across the Duchy.
Christmas Fair co-chair Kate Holborow explains: “It’s always fun to have a new Christmas jumper but with just a handful of wears each year, it’s a waste to keep buying new.
This is your chance to update your Christmas wardrobe with a pre-loved number while raising money for charity. Dig out and donate your festive woollies, then choose a new-to-you favourite at the Fair.”
Christmas jumper donations can be dropped off at the Cornwall Community Foundation Bodmin offices (17 Callywith Gate, Bodmin PL31 2RQ) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or contact Jenny Pickles (07956 470451). Jumper donations are also welcome at the fair.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.