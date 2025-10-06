The grant programme, which opened on September 1, offers between £1,000 and £5,000 to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations working to deliver against PCC priorities.
For this round, the focus is on the prevention and reduction of burglary and shoplifting, particularly through initiatives that address underlying issues such as anti-social behaviour and substance abuse. Applications close on October 8, with decisions expected in December.
Councillors considered the grant opportunity at a recent meeting, during which they also discussed a quote from Enerveo of £9,109.49 to relocate the existing CCTV camera and associated equipment in Castle Park. That proposal remains on hold while the council explores alternative funding routes.
By seeking the PCC grant, councillors hope to secure additional resources to support the town’s CCTV network, which they view as an essential tool in crime prevention and community safety. Improved coverage is seen as particularly important in areas affected by shoplifting and anti-social behaviour, issues that have been highlighted locally and across Cornwall.
Nearby Saltash offers an example of proactive CCTV expansion after their town council recently installed new cameras at priority locations including Old Ferry Road, Fore Street and Burraton Cross.
The council described the investment in modern surveillance as a significant step forward in tackling anti-social behaviour and improving public confidence.
Following detailed planning and consultation, the cameras are intended to foster a safer and more secure environment for residents, businesses and visitors.
The project was delivered in partnership with Plymouth City Council, Cornwall Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, and Safer Saltash, demonstrating a collaborative approach to public safety that Liskeard councillors hope to replicate through grant funding.
