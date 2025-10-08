A LOCAL cinema is rolling out the red carpet for a major celebration – the sale of its 1,000th ticket!
Since opening in March, the community-powered Saltash Studios has become one of the town’s brightest success stories, winning hearts with its mix of inspiring documentaries, British comedies, musical blockbusters and family favourites.
Now, as autumn nights draw in, the cinema is gearing up for its most exciting season yet.
Families can kick off the fun on Thursday, October 30, at 2pm with a special half-term matinee of the spooky classic The Addams Family (PG). Expect gothic giggles, plenty of popcorn and prizes for the best Hallowe’en costumes.
Then, turn up the volume on Friday, October 31, at 7.30pm for Bat Out of Hell: The Musical. Straight from the West End, this high-octane spectacle roars to life with Meat Loaf’s legendary anthems – I’d Do Anything for Love, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, and Bat Out of Hell – in a show that promises pure, electrifying theatre magic.
On Tuesday, November 11, at 7.30pm, the feel-good film Grow (PG) takes centre stage. Starring Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), this hilarious, heartwarming story of a young girl, a town full of pumpkin growers, and a whole lot of community spirit is sure to charm audiences of all ages.
Tickets are available at www.saltashstudios.org or on the door.
Cinema director Lindsay Endean said: “Selling our 1,000th ticket is an incredible moment for us. The community’s support has been phenomenal – from queues down Fore Street for The Salt Path to the excitement of kids watching Lilo & Stitch. We’re just getting started!”
New volunteers are always welcome, so get in touch with Lindsay at [email protected] and be part of the story.
