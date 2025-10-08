RESIDENTS in South East Cornwall will have the chance to meet PCSO Steve Edser this month as he heads out into the community to chat about local issues and concerns.
Steve will be available to discuss policing matters, offer crime prevention advice, and share information on community safety initiatives. The informal sessions are a great opportunity for people to raise questions, share feedback, or get to know their local policing team.
He’ll be at Clifford’s Tea Room at Horizon Farm Shop, St Cleer, on Saturday, October 18, and Penhale Pantry, Dobwalls on Wednesday, October 22.
Both drop-in events run from 10am to 11.30am, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Residents are encouraged to come along for a chat, a cuppa, and to learn more about policing in their community.
