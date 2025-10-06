You look on social media and there lies a cesspit of anger and hate, particularly when it comes to politics. It is supercharged by an algorithm which rewards negativity, prizes division in the name of ‘engagement’ and is occasionally interluded with pictures of your friend’s cat, the odd post about a family wedding and a request from a stranger in your local Facebook group asking about the bus timetable for Christmas Day or when Asdas is open. There are also many members of the ‘Anonymous’ family on there too.