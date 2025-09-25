Godolghan: Godh – watercourse, Alkan - metal/tin

What3words ///used.upstarts.truly

Godolghan yw manerji ha park gans lowarthow. An hanow yw martesen dhyworth ‘godh’ hag ‘alkan’ po, martesen, ‘gwynn’ hag ‘eryon’. An hanow Godolghan a veu chanjys dhe Wodolphin dhe heveli moy Sowsnek.

Y’n Oos Brons, Bre Wodolghan o dinas. Bolyow a’n Oos Horn a veu kevys yn logel, tokyn a hwelyow. An tir y’n Oos Kresosel o tir kemmyn rag gwigow yn y gerghyn. An tir o devnydhys rag konines, morennow ha balweyth.

Y’n dhewdhekves (12ves) kansvledhen, an teylu Godolgan a gavas an tir ha drehevel manerji kerghynnys gans polgleudh. Dres an pympthekves ha’n seytekves (15ves ha’n 17ves) kansvledhen, an grondow a dheuth ha bos park kerwys ha hwelyow.

An manerji re beu dhe berghenogyon dhivers, ow komprehendya Duk a Leeds. Ny wrug ev godriga ena marnas unweth. Y wobrenoryon a ros dhodho hondloos arghans.

Hedhyw, an stat yw perghennys gans Trest Kenedhlek. An avalennek a veu plansys gans gwydh frooth teythyek.

Godolphin is a manor house and park with gardens. The name perhaps comes from ‘watercourse’ and ‘metal/tin’ or, perhaps, ‘white’ and ‘eagle’. The name Godolghan was changed to Godolphin to seem more English.

In the Bronze Age, Godolphin hill was a hill fort. Axes from the Iron Age were found in a coffin, an indication of mine-workings. The land was common land for surrounding villages. The land was used for rabbits, berries and mine-work.

In the 12th century the Godolgan family acquired the land and built a manor surrounded by a moat. During the 15th to 17th centuries, the grounds became a deer park and mine-works.

The manor has had various owners including the Duke of Leeds. He visited only once. His tenants gave him a silver greyhound.

Today, the estate is owned by the National Trust. The orchard was planted with local fruit trees.

