Q: I’m really worried about falling behind on my energy bills during the colder months. What can I do if I’m struggling to keep up with payments?
A: If you’re struggling, it's important to act quickly; support is available, and there are things you can do to ensure you’re not overpaying.
First, contact your energy supplier. It’s responsible for helping you come to a solution, like setting up an affordable repayment plan if you’ve fallen behind.
If you think your bills don’t look right, check they’re based on accurate readings. You might be getting estimated bills if your smart meter has stopped automatically sending readings, or if you have a non-smart meter and haven’t sent a reading for a while.
Look for the word “estimated” or the letter “E” next to the readings on your latest bill. If this is the case, submit an up-to-date reading to get an accurate bill. A working smart meter does this for you, so speak to your supplier if you suspect yours isn’t sending readings, or if you’d like to get one installed.
If you’re behind on your bills, you might be able to get a grant to help you pay off your debt. Seek debt advice through organisations like Citizens Advice, and check which grants are available on our website.
If you need extra non-financial help - for example, because you’re disabled or of state pension age - you can apply for support through the Priority Services Register (PSR). Being on the register means your supplier can take readings for you if you struggle with this and there’s no one else who can do it for you, and ensures your bills are in a format you can understand. See the full list of eligibility criteria on the PSR website.
Remember, you don't have to face this alone. If you're struggling, visit the Citizens Advice website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.