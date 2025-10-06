There were no community based actions or decisions taken in October, but at the last meeting it was reported that the impending 20mph urban speed limit consultation will invite responses from you.So please take a look at the proposals which, whilst at the time of writing have not yet been posted around Altarnun and Five Lanes, are expected in the not too distant future and can be recognised as yellow laminated notices placed at the sites in view. Cornwall Council are keen to hear from you to ensure they are acting in the best possible interest of the community.