Liskeard
Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel
Members from Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel have been collecting items for Ukraine throughout the year.
Andrew and Emma from Callington Lions gave a wonderful talk on their trips to Ukraine at the September meeting.
Saltash
Macmillan Cancer Support
A woman in Saltash has just held her twentieth annual Macmillan Coffee Morning since she lost her husband to cancer.
Friends and family have come along every year to support Di Daniels for the fundraising event with many donating all sorts of gifts for a bumper raffle, and this year was no different.
Di thanked everyone for coming and announced that, sadly, this was to be the last one.
This year she raised over £500, and during the last 20 years Di has raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Old Cornwall Society
Having, from early childhood as a wartime evacuee at Merrymeet, begun writing music ‘almost as soon as my alphabet’, Clive Jenkins has for decades been bringing delight to thousands of music lovers in the South West and beyond.
Saltash Old Cornwall Society members were privileged to share with him his musical memories and listen to recordings of a sample of the wide repertoire of orchestral, instrumental, choral and solo music that he has composed over his long career.
After first composing music for public performance at a school while teaching languages, Clive went on to perform in major concert halls and on television. Most recently his music has been broadcast by the BBC Concert Orchestra.
For his talk he concentrated on locally connected music including his much loved ‘Tamarside’ which was inspired by a walk at Halton Quay near St Dominic. He played recordings from this and, by contrast, the musical dialogue written for Plymouth’s millennial ‘Tales from the City’ in which a girl from 1900 meets a boy from 2000 in ‘Sundial in the Sunset’. This contrasted with his harsh World War I centenary piece ‘No Man’s Land’.
His talk in particular promoted Plymouth Music Accord’s work in education, Mr Jenkins having served on its committee for thirty years.
In his vote of thanks society secretary Martin Lister spoke of the ‘alchemy’ by which a composer brings together the divergent instruments into a unified work and he thanked Mr Jenkins for sharing with members his particular musical magic.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St. Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
Lanreath
Lanreath Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw September 2025: 1st prize, Lou Stephenson £30; 2nd, Kevyn Libby £20; 3rd, Fee Slade £10.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, October 12 - Holy Communion at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, October 12 - Informal worship at 10am.
Harvest Supper
On October 1, this event took place in the Retreat Centre at Rilla Mill when church members had prepared a tasty selection of savoury and sweet meals.
It was greatly enjoyed by everyone and thanks were given to all who were involved and to all who attended.
More than £100 was raised for the local Food Bank.
Sterts Theatre
‘Let’s Celebrate Linkinhorne’ will take place at Sterts, Upton Cross on Sunday, October 12, when there will be a variety of workshops and classes from 10am to 4pm. Organised by the History Group. It will be a day of “celebration of all things Linkinhorne.” Refreshments will also be available.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
October 10 - Mens Group at 11.30am.
October 12 - Sunday service with David Wenmoth at 10am.
Lansallos
Parish Church
The Harvest Festival service at the Church of St Ildierna, Lansallos, on Sunday, September 28, was well attended and included a number of local farmers joining in the celebration of harvest home.
The Looe Ladies' "Just Voices" Choir sang delightfully for us on the theme of the beauty of the countryside, with Mr John Trethewey accompanying traditional harvest hymns on the keyboard. Mrs Marjorie Crew baked a harvest loaf and the church was decorated with fruit, vegetables and other produce.
Lansallos Rector, the Reverend Richard Allen, preached a thoughtful sermon on the importance of remembering those less fortunate than us, in so many parts of the world, who don't get enough to eat. A scripture reading of Jesus's feeding of the five thousand was delivered by Lansallos farmer Mrs Gill Palmer.
An enjoyable evening concluded with a harvest supper of pasties and delicious cakes provided by the ladies of the Parochial Church Council.
Menheniot
Menheniot Church
Menheniot Church is hosting an art material and book sale in aid of the Faulty Tower Fund, on Saturday, October 11, between 2pm to 5pm
Admission is free and refreshments are available.
Callington
Kelliwik Golowi
The much-loved Kelliwik Golowi celebration is set to return to Callington on Saturday, November 15 – and organisers are calling on the community to get involved and help bring the festival’s colourful magic to life.
Preparations for the vibrant event begin this Saturday (October 11) with craft workshops taking place at The Vault Youth Centre, running from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Other workshops run on October 18 and 25, as well as November 1.
This year’s creative theme focuses on masks and headdresses, encouraging bold designs featuring bright colours, metallics and lights. Organisers hope as many local children as possible will take part, helping to create a spectacular visual display for the festival.
“We’d really love the community’s support to dig through their cupboards, drawers and craft boxes for any materials that could help,” said one of the organisers. “The more colour and sparkle, the better! We want the kids to be seen.”
To make it easier for residents to contribute, drop-off points have been set up at the newsagents and the Pre-Loved charity shop in Callington’s Pannier Market.
Generous donations have already begun to arrive, including black and gold metallic paint from Trewarthas, and a box of paints, shiny papers, and stickers from Framin Crafty. Other supporters have provided pre-loved hair bands and sequins, but there’s still a need for more items to help complete the creative kits.
Organisers are currently appealing for glow-in-the-dark paint or material, feathers, black or gold netting, black marker pens, plain face masks or headbands and battery-powered lights
Kelliwik Golowi has become a cherished highlight in Callington’s community calendar, celebrating creativity, local pride and togetherness – and organisers say with the help of local residents, 2025 promises to be one of the most dazzling celebrations yet.
For more information or to get involved, visit The Vault Youth Centre or drop off materials at a collection points in town.
Altarnun
Parish Council
With no planning applications to deal with the Altarnun Parish Council meeting held on October 1 was a brief affair.
Decisions from prior applications on which the council was invited to comment upon were reported. Those approved were for a replacement bedroom window at Jamaica Inn, the replacement of a conservatory at Carne Manor. The alternative development will be a sun room to be more in keeping with the character of the historic manor house. Also reported, planners agreed a new tarmac driveway at Higher Tredaule Cottage. However they did not look favourable upon a retrospective application at Poldhu Stables, where an office building had been converted to a dwelling and issued a refusal notice.
There were no community based actions or decisions taken in October, but at the last meeting it was reported that the impending 20mph urban speed limit consultation will invite responses from you.So please take a look at the proposals which, whilst at the time of writing have not yet been posted around Altarnun and Five Lanes, are expected in the not too distant future and can be recognised as yellow laminated notices placed at the sites in view. Cornwall Council are keen to hear from you to ensure they are acting in the best possible interest of the community.
Last month we also reported Altarnun Parish Council has now completed the purchase of the red telephone box situated at Tregunnon Cross. The council would love to receive viable suggestions for its use, especially from residents living in and around Tregunnon, Treween, Trenarrett and Trethinna. Please feel free to speak to any of the councillors or contact the clerk via our website or on the phone (web: altarnunpc.co.uk tel: 07841780397), because the residents at Bolventor have their eye on it to provide a library facility akin to that at Mill Green in Altarnun.
The next meeting on Wednesday, November 12, will start at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are welcome.
Bodmin
SWASFT
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is inviting people across the South West to take part in free community events this October to learn lifesaving CPR, as part of the annual Restart a Heart (RSAH) initiative.
Visit ASDA Superstore, Bodmin, on October 16, from 10am to 3pm for the next local session.
