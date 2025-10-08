BEFORE arriving in Liskeard to become Vicar at St Martin’s and St Keyne in 1939, John Henry (Jack) Parsons had raced sports cars for the Humber Motor Company, was awarded the Military Cross in WWI, and played county cricket for Warwickshire.
In the February 1958 issue of the St Martin’s Club newsletter, it was reported that a Teddy boy was ejected from the Church Hall by club members for being drunk and using bad language. The youth returned later shouting and threatening to ‘knock the Vicar’s block off’, but he himself was floored by the 69-year-old Rev. Canon John Henry Parsons M.C. At a later meeting between the Teddy boy and the Vicar, the former apologised for his behaviour and asked if he could join the Club. His apology was accepted and was told that ‘the whole affair is behind us’. His request to join the club was accepted and the Vicar even paid the boy’s first year’s subscription.
Jack Parsons died in a Plymouth Nursing Home on February 2, 1981, aged 90, but not before he had been presented with a copy of his biography by its author Gerald Howat; the title is ‘Cricketer Militant, The Life of Jack Parsons’.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow
