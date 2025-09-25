John James was able to keep his licence and continued as Landlord until his death in 1901, aged 63. Whereupon his son, also named John James, took over the licence from his father. Renewal of the licence was finally refused by the Magistrates in June 1926 after Police Superintendent J.H. Drew reported that the Queen’s Head was ‘a very small building, not larger than an ordinary cottage. The whole was in a bad state of dilapidation’. In his opinion, the Queen’s Head was ‘not required for the needs of the local inhabitants’, which were being met by the nearby more respectable Barley Sheaf.