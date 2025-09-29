The Lido is a partially covered, outdoor, venue and as this night had already been postponed and re-arranged once, due to unfavourable forecasts, we were very hopeful for a turn in the weather this time!
We got our wish and early arrivals were treated to some tuneful 'Sinatra-style crooning before the DJ kicked off with one or two 60s tracks that initially brought dancers onto the dance floor though it soon became clear there was an issue.
I had spoken to the show manager, Michelle, ahead of the event and we had agreed to introduce ourselves on the evening whereupon I learned that the DJ was a stand-in for a late-notice absence and was not really too comfortable with the genre.
To cut the story short, at Michelle's request, I took over for the rest of the evening courtesy of an adapter lead, the music playlist on my mobile phone and a microphone.
It turned out to be a great evening before a large and appreciative crowd of dancers who were very keen to sing along to some classic 60s, and one or two of the 70s, hits I cheekily snook in!
I have to say, being able to help out and let the folks on the other side of the bridge know what Liskeard and Looe Radio could offer was hugely satisfying and enjoyable.
Maybe it might lead to a booking in the not too distant future?
Liskeard Traders Association Awards
Gala Night - Saturday, October 11.
This prestigious event was first announced back in early summer when local businesses, those falling within the PL14 postcode area, were invited to self-nominate in a number of categories and register as potential recipients for the individual awards.
Once all the nominees were short-listed members of the public were then given the opportunity to vote online.
The event is the brain-child of Tracy Adams, local councillor and chair of Liskeard Traders Association and a small team of it's individual members.
The venue for the event is the impressive, recently-opened, Moghhe Coffee Lounge and Wine Bar situated in West Street and run by Jules Bazly and his team.
Every consideration has been given to ensuring the whole night has that high-brow look and feel and from the moment guests enter the doors they are given the red carpet treatment of a welcome drink and professional photographer to capture them at their very best.
Flowers will line the entrance and adorn the tables of the magnificent function suite where the guests will have the opportunity to mingle, network and enjoy the talents of local magician James Williams before taking their seats for a splendid three-course dinner.
The evening has been sponsored and supported by a number of local businesses, in particular Josh Taylor of Taylors Electrical South West Ltd, with the support of many individuals including Liskeard and Looe Radio who will be in charge of music and compering the award presentations.
Voting has now closed and soon the esteemed panel of judges, including mayor Cllr Christina Whitty, her deputy Cllr David Braithwaite and local business owners Martin Gilbert and Jon Pollard will deliberate over the results in readiness for the upcoming awards ceremony.
Profits from the evening will benefit Liskeard Traders Association to support activities and events in the town and other local causes.
Interest in this inaugural Gala Evening has exceeded initial expectations and it is hoped that the awards night will become a well regarded and highly recognised event celebrating the best of Liskeards local businesses. We thank everyone involved for their efforts.
Mike Allsopp
Freelance broadcaster and presenter director Liskeard and Looe Radio
