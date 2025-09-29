Lanngorrow: Lann – enclosure, Gorrow – personal name
Lanngorrow yw pluw ha treveglos war an arvor north, a-dro dhe dhew vildir soth-west a Dewynblustri. Y’n vledhen peswar kans ha tri ugens (460), bagas ermitys a wrug fondya arethva omma. An dreveglos yw desedhys soth an Ganel, hag a form an amal yntra pluwow Tewynblustri ha Lanngorrow. An Ganel a res ryb treth Lanngorrow ha dinewi yn Mor Keltek.
Yth esa aktivitys denel a-dro dhe’n Ganel y’n oos mesolithek. An displegyans moyha a-varr y’n ranndir ma yw Ker Drevrengi, ogas dhe beswarkornek y arenebedh. An Ker Drevrengi yw desedhys dhe’n diwedh henfordh, orth penn an heyl y’n termyn na.
Rann gottha treveglos Lanngorrow yw desedhys yn-kerghyn an eglos, hag yw omres dhe Sen Carantoc, an fondyer derowel an wig. Herwydh henhwedhel, an dreveglos koth a veu kudhys gans tewedh tewes, avel kessedhyans dhyworth Duw, awos peghosow an drevesigyon.
Crantock is a parish and village on the north coast, about two miles south-west of Newquay. In the year 460, a group of hermits founded an oratory here. The village is located south of the River Gannel, which forms the boundary between the parishes of Newquay and Crantock. The River Gannel runs alongside Crantock beach and flows into the Celtic Sea.
There were human activities around the River Gannel in the Mesolithic area. The earliest development in this area is Treringey Round, which is a roughly rectangular area. Treringey Round is located at the end of an ancient route, which was at the head of the estuary in that time.
The older part of the Crantock village is situated around the church, which is dedicated to St Carantoc, the founder of the village. According to legend, the old village was covered by a sandstorm, as punishment from God, for falling into sin.
With thanks to An Rosweyth. www.speakcornish.com
