A FORMAL invitation has been launched by Torpoint Town Council to tender for the design and construction of a new skatepark at Thanckes Park.
Working within a maximum budget of £400,000 excluding VAT, the council is seeking a single contractor to deliver a modern, inclusive facility to replace the existing park, which has deteriorated since its construction in 2006.
The current skatepark has long been criticised for safety concerns. The tarmac surface is uneven, drainage is poor, and ramps are outdated. Parents and users have repeatedly described the site as “dangerous” and largely unusable, prompting calls for a new facility that meets contemporary standards for skateboarding, BMX, scooter and inline skating.
The project is part of a community-led initiative spearheaded by the Torpoint Ramps Forum (TRF). Established in 2023 with support from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TRF has worked to engage the public through surveys, events, and social media campaigns.
Results from the Torpoint Skatepark community survey show overwhelming support with 95 per cent of respondents backing redevelopment, over 90 per cent expressing dissatisfaction with the current park, and 70 per cent said they would use a new skatepark weekly or daily.
The council has allocated £20,000 in reserves as initial funding to kickstart the project, which aims to leverage additional fundraising and external grants. The redevelopment is also aligned with Torpoint Town Council’s priorities to reduce youth isolation, promote inclusive access, and enhance community cohesion, particularly in areas that rank among the 30 per cent most deprived nationally for education, skills and training.
The proposed new facility will be a poured-concrete skatepark, designed through community consultation to include features such as bowls, halfpipes, flow areas and beginner-to-advanced sections. Additional infrastructure, including seating, shelter, and lighting, will support multi-generational use and family engagement. The skatepark forms part of a broader plan to upgrade Thanckes Park as a multi-use recreational hub.
The tender process will cover concept design, youth and public engagement, site assessment, and preliminary budget estimates. The selected contractor will be expected to demonstrate experience in inclusive skatepark design and modern construction techniques. A Memorandum of Understanding between the council and TRF will formalise roles and responsibilities.
As outlined by the Cornish Times recently, the skatepark vision is about far more than ramps and rails. Campaigners see it as a chance to create a safe, inclusive and family-friendly hub that brings people together. They say it will help boost young people’s health, confidence and sense of belonging, while also drawing visitors to the town and supporting local businesses.
And TRF are urging residents to stay involved, whether that’s visiting their Sunday market stall, following updates on Facebook and Instagram, or simply sharing ideas to help shape the park’s future.
“This is our opportunity to create something truly special for Torpoint,” the group said. “With the community behind it, we can build a space that generations will enjoy.”
If funding and planning progress as expected, the new skatepark is scheduled for completion by Easter 2027.
Tender submissions are now open through Torpoint Town Council.
