It certainly feels like winter is here with the windy and rainy weather, and we’re seeing lots of people with nasty bugs in our GP surgeries already.
That’s why we’re promoting our stay well winter advice earlier than ever before as we know that if people get their flu vaccine – especially for children, young people and those older or people with health conditions – it really will go a long way to protect us when winter really kicks in.
Our GP surgeries and local schools will be delivering local flu vaccination events – so please do take up the offer of a free flu vaccination if you or a family member is eligible.
We are expecting a very high level of flu cases this year and your help in protecting you and your family – will help us and the wider community – thank you!
Another worry at this time of year is looking after your own health. That’s why we’re promoting the range of support available including:
Help with travel to health appointments, for those who are eligible, visit the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly website or call 01872 252211 to find out if you are.
Saving money on medications - if you need medicine often, a Prescription Prepayment Certificate lets you pay once for 3 or 12 months, which can be cheaper. If you have a medical condition or physical disability you might be eligible for a medical exemption certificate to claim free NHS prescriptions. To find out, check online or ask for a free HC1 form from a Jobcentre, hospital, or by calling 0300 123 0849.
Free mental health support at your fingertips – and if you are off work with health-related illness, you can also get a health coach to support you back to work. It’s part of our successful WorkWell programme which has already helped many people - why don’t you give it a try? Connect with a coach now.
Working with the Tindle Cornwall, I will be writing a monthly column providing you with a roundup of NHS, health and wellbeing advice and news but if there is a topic or question you want me to cover in the future, do reach out and write to: [email protected]
Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly
