GREAT news for residents living in and around Saltash – the town’s monthly street markets are here to stay.
Saltash Town Council and the Saltash Town Team have confirmed the popular markets will continue until at least the end of the year, keeping the Fore Street packed with local traders, tasty treats, and community spirit.
Running on the third Saturday of every month from 10am to 3pm, the markets have proved a huge hit since launching in March, drawing visitors from far and wide to enjoy a fantastic mix of stalls, showcasing local produce, crafts and community traders.
The project is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with funding allocated via Cornwall Council’s Town Regeneration and Investment Programme.
