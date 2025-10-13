COUNCILLOR Keith Johnson has been appointed interim group leader of the Reform UK party on Cornwall Council, following the decision of Cllr Robert Parsonage to step down from the leadership with immediate effect.
Cllr Johnson, who represents the Saltash Tamar ward, was elected in May as part of Reform UK’s strong performance in the county council elections, where the party secured 28 of the 87 available seats to become a significant force in local government.
After Cllr Parsonage announced his resignation, Reform councillors held a vote to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.
Mr Johnson was elected to lead the group on an interim basis with Cllr Kevin Towill appointed as deputy leader. The pair will hold their posts until the group confirms its long-term leadership arrangements in the coming weeks.
In a statement, Cllr Johnson paid tribute to his predecessor and pledged to continue building on the party’s recent successes.
“We are immensely grateful to Rob for his steadfast commitment and tireless efforts as our group leader,” he said. “His contributions have been invaluable to our cause in Cornwall, and we wish him well in his future endeavours. Our focus remains on serving the people of Cornwall and delivering on our promises with unity and determination.”
Reform UK’s group on Cornwall Council said it remains “fully committed to representing the interests of Cornwall’s constituents” and will continue to work towards its shared goals of transparency, accountability, and value for local taxpayers.
Cllr Parsonage’s shock departure comes just days after the deputy leader of the Reform group on the council, Cllr Rowland O’Connor, resigned from the party saying he had defected to become an independent councillor as his views and priorities for how best to serve local residents had “increasingly diverged from those of the party.”
Last week, Cllr O’Connor in a message to residents of St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn, said: “After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from both the Reform UK Party and my position as deputy chair of the Reform UK Council Group within Cornwall Council.
“This decision was not taken lightly. Over recent months, it has become clear my own views and priorities for how best to serve local residents have increasingly diverged from those of the party. To continue representing our community with honesty and independence, I believe it is right to step away from party affiliation.
“I want to reassure residents I will continue to serve as your Independent Cornwall councillor for St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn. My focus remains the same, listening to your concerns, standing up for local people, and ensuring our voice is heard at Cornwall Council.
“It has been an honour to represent you and to work alongside so many dedicated councillors, parish representative and officers who share a deep commitment to our area. I will continue to work constructively across the council and with our communities to deliver improvements in transport, local services, and affordable housing.
“I remain available to all residents for casework and support.”
