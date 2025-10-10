EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Town trust proposes to re-locate water fountain
A PLANNING application seeking permission to relocate a historic former drinking fountain to a new location in Looe has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The East Looe Town Trust have filed proposals seeking to relocate the fountain from its current location, which it was moved to in 1989, next to the lifeboat station.
The trust told Cornwall Council: “The historic water fountain in Looe is positioned near the beach and close to Church End, adjacent to Old Lifeboat station. Surrounded by narrow lanes, stone buildings, the fountain likely once serving as a vital source of drinking water for residents and travellers.
“Today, it stands as a quiet landmark, often overlooked but deeply embedded in the cultural and spatial fabric of Looe. The fountain has been moved from its original position (as the 1840’s map), to the current location in 1989 presumably as the modern larger tractor shed that exists was replacing the former beach front shelter and the fountain therefore required moving.
“The East Looe Town Trust wish to relocate of the public fountain from its current location near the lifeboat station to replace a raised planter. The relocation of the drinking water station from this modern planter is proposed to be wall fixed to the external of the north end of the tractor shed building.
“The polished granite structure will remain un-changed, is not proposed to be re-connected to provide water supply and is not to have a date stone carved in it if this application is successful.
“The proposal seeks to improve the spatial arrangement and accessibility of public amenities on the East Looe seafront.
“The relocation of the fountain and drinking water station will enhance the visual coherence of the area by moving to a more prominent location, reduce congestion, and support ongoing heritage-led regeneration efforts.”
It is proposed to relocate the fountain from its current position near to the lifeboat station in a high-footfall area to a location within the promenade, replacing a modern planter. The trust says it will be ‘centrally placed’ within a more prominent location.
The East Looe Town Trust is also seeking permission to move the drinking water station in the area, which is currently integrated into a raised planter. They propose to move it to the north end of the tractor shed building and adjacent to pedestrian routes, adding that the station will be mounted with a bottle filling and wheelchair accessible features with signage of a clear and sympathetic nature to the heritage setting.
Concluding their application, the East Looe Town Trust added: “This proposal supports the enhancement of public amenities in East Looe while respecting its historic and environmental context. It improves accessibility, reduces visual clutter near heritage assets. The design is sympathetic to the conservation area and contributes positively to the ongoing regeneration of Looe’s seafront.
“The new location of the fountain will allow its historic base to be set on the level promenade of the public realm rather than its current location where the original form is interrupted by the sloping carpark level. This will ensure the original proportion of the sculpture are re-instated.”
Council concern over extra parking spaces
CORNWALL Council has said that it has concerns over proposals for extra parking spaces at a West Looe hotel.
The operators of the Fieldhead Hotel have submitted a pre-application advice enquiry to Cornwall Council’s planning department seeking the officer’s views on their proposals to add three parking spaces for patrons staying at the hotel.
The submission relates to the provision of additional parking to serve the hotel, increasing capacity from 12 to 15 spaces. The additional parking spaces are proposed to be sited to the front of the hotel, accessing directly from Portuan Road, by excavating a section of land and existing stone wall.
“The proposal would include the removal of a section of stone walling and excavation of land to the front of the hotel to provide the additional spaces. Historic mapping (1906-1908 epoch) indicates that the Fieldhead site was possibly one the earlier developments within the Hannafore area and the stone walling along the frontage of the site is characterful, potentially historic and forms a positive element of the surrounding Conservation Area.”
While acknowledging that additional parking would improve the capacity of the hotel, referred to as an ‘existing tourism facility’, the council said that the additional spaces would run counter to the policies of public transport and development plan to favour sustainable transport and ‘eco-tourism’.
In the advice to the applicant, the council concluded: “It is recognised that the provision of three additional parking spaces would improve parking capacity to serve an existing tourism facility, however, the site is within a sustainable location with access to public transport and development plan policies seek to promote sustainable transport and eco-tourism.
“Further, concern is raised that the proposal would result in the erosion of the historic environment within the immediate vicinity of a key building and in the Looe Conservation Area, where, in addition to the requirements CLP and NDP policies, the desirability of preserving and enhancing the character and appearance of Conservation Areas and their settings should be given special attention in accordance with section 72(1) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990. Any future submission is therefore likely to be balanced in respect of these issues and officer may not be forthcoming.”
