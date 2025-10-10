“Further, concern is raised that the proposal would result in the erosion of the historic environment within the immediate vicinity of a key building and in the Looe Conservation Area, where, in addition to the requirements CLP and NDP policies, the desirability of preserving and enhancing the character and appearance of Conservation Areas and their settings should be given special attention in accordance with section 72(1) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990. Any future submission is therefore likely to be balanced in respect of these issues and officer may not be forthcoming.”