A DETACHED villa in Liskeard, converted into office accommodation, is set to go under the hammer later this month.
Graylands, located on Dean Street near the town centre, comprises 14 offices across two floors, as well as store rooms, WCs, a kitchen, two garages, and a car park with space for around 12 vehicles.
The property is being offered with a freehold guide price of £225,000 to £250,000 in an auction conducted by Clive Emson Auctioneers, one of the UK’s top five property auctioneers on Thursday, October 30.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said the property has been vacant for many years and will require a programme of improvement works.
“Some individuals may wish to explore potential redevelopment schemes, subject to all necessary consents,” he added.
Elsewhere in Liskeard, a mid-terrace house on Varley Lane will also be offered at auction, with a leasehold guide of £60,000 to £70,000. The two-bedroom home, close to the town centre, comes with the remainder of a 1,000-year lease dating from December 1852.
In Menheniot, a railway sidings compound is set for sale with a freehold guide price of £25,000 plus. The site extends to approximately 0.21 hectares (0.51 acres), and Cornwall Council has instructed the sale.
Meanwhile, Porcelain House at Tower Park in Fowey is also being auctioned, with a freehold guide of £50,000 to £70,000. The detached property, formerly used as offices, includes parking for four vehicles.
James highlighted its prime location, adding: “This building is on the edge of the Tower Park car park, which serves Readymoney Beach. It is located in the highly desirable harbourside town of Fowey, which provides a good range of shops and businesses catering for most day-to-day needs.”
The auction concludes on October 30 with bidding live from October 28. See www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.
