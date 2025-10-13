A NEW pharmacy has opened in St Austell amid celebrations following a victory over officialdom.
People in the town have been keen to see a new chemist shop opened after a Boots pharmacy closed leading to pressure on the remaining pharmacies.
The Randhawa Pharmacy has been opened in the Carclaze area by Banns Pharmacy which runs a number of chemist shops in Cornwall.
Politicians, councillors and residents took part in the campaign which included a petition launched by St Austell town councillor Jeremy Preece who was backed by Noah Law, the Labour MP for the St Austell and Newquay constituency.
Mr Law told the Voice: “This was a proper win for us. The initial decision to refuse permission was totally out of step with the experiences of my constituents. It’s great to see that people power can change things.”
Banns Pharmacy director Sarbjit Singh said: “We are excited to open the new pharmacy in St Austell. After the closing down of one of the Boots pharmacies last year, the other pharmacies became overwhelming busy which led to an increase in patient waiting times and patients struggling to get their medicines on time. We were approached by several residents regarding this at our Bugle pharmacy and they explained the difficulties they were facing.
“So we had a look into it and decided that, yes, there was definitely a need for one. Finally, after a year-long battle, we succeeded in getting the application approved.”
Cllr Anne Double, the chair of Treverbyn Parish Council, who cut the ribbon to officially open the pharmacy, said: “We fought hard to get this. I wish Mr Singh and his team all the very best for the future.”
