SOUTH East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd has called on newly-appointed South West Water CEO Keith Haslett to hit the ground running and tackle long-standing issues in the region’s water services.
Mr Haslett takes over from Susan Davy, who retired in July after 18 years with the company, including five as chief executive. He brings more than 25 years’ experience in the water industry, including senior roles at Affinity Water, Northumbrian Water and United Utilities.
However, in a letter to the new CEO, Ms Gelderd highlighted the urgent concerns voiced by residents of South East Cornwall since she became MP. Complaints range from poor service standards, billing errors and communication failures, as well as unreliable water supply and pollution incidents affecting public health, rivers and coastal waters.
“The issues that have been raised with me consistently are serious and deserving of immediate action,” wrote Ms Gelderd. “As a rural and costal constituency, these matters have a direct effect on households, local businesses and our environment.”
Ms Gelderd pointed to the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, which sets out clear expectations for greater accountability, improved environmental stewardship, and higher service quality across the sector. She made it clear that she expects South West Water to lead by example and report progress transparently.
“I want to establish a constructive working relationship with you and your team,” added Ms Gelderd. “At times, my role will be to challenge the company and hold it to account. However, my priority will always be to South East Cornwall and to ensuring that local residents, communities and our natural environment receive the highest level of protection and service.
Ms Gelderd has also requested an early meeting with the new CEO to discuss customer satisfaction, water quality, environmental performance and upgrades to combined sewer overflows – the aim of which is to ensure South West Water takes immediate, visible steps to address longstanding issues and prevent future problems.
Mr Haslett has himself acknowledged the scale of the challenge, pledging to improve service levels and environmental outcomes in the region.
He said: “I am delighted to be joining Pennon Group at such a critical time to further improve customer service levels and enhance our environment through an ambitious investment programme to 2030 and beyond.
“My focus will be to ensure that Pennon delivers on the expectations of all customers, stakeholders, and regulators.”
Mr Haslett’s appointment has been welcomed by David Sproul, chairman of Pennon, who said: “I’m delighted Keith will be joining Pennon as our next chief executive following a rigorous search process.
“Keith is a seasoned leader in the UK water sector, bringing over 25 years of experience across regulated utilities, with a strong track record of driving operational excellence, delivering complex capital programmes and increasing shareholder value.
Mr Sproul also paid tribute to Ms Davy, adding: “She has made an exceptional contribution to the group over the last 18 years, having led and executed a transformational growth strategy.”
Pennon recently announced a “strong return to profitability,” even in the face of higher costs linked to the summer heat.
