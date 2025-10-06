NATHAN CARBY, 28, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of strangling a woman at Bodmin on 5 April 2025, sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin between January 2023 and January 2025, raping a woman at Bodmin in 2023 and engaging in controlling behaviour between 2023 and 2025. He is still facing a number of other charges which he has pleaded not guilty to. They are that he sexually assaulted and assaulted a woman at Bodmin on 5 April 2025, strangled her at Bodmin on 23 August 2024, sexually assaulted her on 27 April 2024 and raped her the following day. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 14 October.