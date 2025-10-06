SEX OFFENCES
STEPHEN NEWCOMBE, 57, of Kingston upon Hull, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to eight historic sex charges allegedly committed in St Austell including sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The case was adjourned until 28 November and he was released on conditional bail not to go to three addresses in St Austell, contact witnesses or have any direct contact with a person aged under 18 unless supervised by an adult aware of the allegations.
NATHAN CARBY, 28, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of strangling a woman at Bodmin on 5 April 2025, sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin between January 2023 and January 2025, raping a woman at Bodmin in 2023 and engaging in controlling behaviour between 2023 and 2025. He is still facing a number of other charges which he has pleaded not guilty to. They are that he sexually assaulted and assaulted a woman at Bodmin on 5 April 2025, strangled her at Bodmin on 23 August 2024, sexually assaulted her on 27 April 2024 and raped her the following day. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 14 October.
SIMON MASTERS, 39, now of Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea has been given a community sentence after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Saltash in 2022, possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing oral sex with a horse and making indecent images of children between 2020 and 2022. He has to do 50 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet.
PAUL BENDELOW, 39, of Trewin House, Sheviock has been sent to prison for 45 months after being found guilty at Truro Crown Court of five sexual offences including raping a girl aged under 13. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until October 2055 which limits his contact with children and was given a restraining order not to contact three females.
ANTHONY COX, 62, of Mayna Parc, North Petherwin has been sent to Truro Crown Court for breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Truro Crown Court on 13 November. He is alleged to have failed to disclose to police that he had a phone and refused to give police the PIN number for the phone. He pleaded guilty to failing to tell police he had a laptop. He was released on bail and his case listed for 31 October.
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of Bent Trees, Upton, Bude has been given a nine-year custodial sentence, with six years’ imprisonment, after being found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bude on 10 March, intimidating a witness in a court case by going to her home on 12 March intending to cause an investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with. He changed his plea to guilty on charges of possessing a knife in a public place and assaulting a man on 12 March. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a front door lock at the woman’s home and to supplying cocaine to a woman in Bude between 2022 and 2024.
THREAT TO KILL
LEO KELLY, 20, of Lamorna Drive, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to kill a man at Callington on 17 July and possessing a quantity of cannabis. He was sent to prison for three months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
ASSAULT
KATIEMARIE PHELPS, 35, of Trencreek Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Camborne Police Station, to driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and using a car without a licence or insurance at Higher Trencreek on 12 August. She admitted failing to surrender to custody at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 11 September. Her case was adjourned until 14 October.
MATTHEW SMITH, 57, of Hendra Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at St Columb on 6 September 2024. He was ordered to pay both his victims £50 compensation, fined £180 and has to pay a £72 surcharge and £85 costs.
OLIVER DITCHBURN, 21, of NFA, St Columb pleaded guilty to strangling and assaulting a woman at an address in St Columb on 1 October. He will be sentenced on 11 November and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in St Columb or contact his victim.
HARRY COLE, 25, of Gilbert Close, St Stephen has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman at an address in St Austell on 28 July and 4 September, using violence to secure entry into a property and assaulting her at an address in Plymouth on 26 September. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 October.
DANIEL COMMON, 27, of Baker Street, Exeter, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on Truro Road, St Austell on 21 April. He was given a community order, fined £80, ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Truro Road until 25 September 2027.
JOSEPH MAUNDER, 22, of Fairway, Carlyon Bay was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a man and a woman occasioning them actual bodily harm in Mevagissey in June 2023.
BRENDON SELF, 28, of Trecarne View, St Cleer pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Liskeard on 30 April. A more serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was discharged. His case was adjourned back to magistrates’ court until 17 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter two addresses in Liskeard or contact five witnesses. He must live and sleep at Trecarne View.
MICHAEL GEORGE, 58, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting two men in Looe on 7 August, dangerous driving and possessing 4.568 grams of cannabis on Stocks Lane, Liskeard the same day. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 21 November.
JAMES BRENTON, 42, of Windwards Close, Landreath pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman in the St Keyne area in October 2024. He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, must do 100 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim. He has to pay a £187 surcharge.
DRUG CRIME
ZOLTAN MACSINGO, 55, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine in Newquay between 20 and 28 August and possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 27 August. He was given a 30-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.
PETRUT-ALIM HUTU, 19, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine in Newquay between 20 and 28 August, possessing cannabis and possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 27 August. He was given a 30-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.
HARASSMENT
GERALD VENNER, 39, of Albert Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to harassing a woman by contacting her in St Austell on 9 August and by being in her company at Bugle on 24 August when prohibited from doing by a restraining order made by Truro Crown Court on 9 May. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 28 October.
RYAN MORCOM, 32, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed in December 2023 when, in October and December 2024, he contacted a person he was prohibited from contacting. He was made subject to a community order and must have treatment for his mental health for 12 months and do 180 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to another restraining order and has to pay £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PETER WALKER, 44, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 26 September not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Furze Hill, Bodmin.
STEVEN TINDAL, 53, of Rockhead Street, Delabole admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 28 September by being in the company of a man at his home whom he was not allowed to be with. He was fined £50.
ATTEMPT ROBBERY
JAKE HUNT, 31, of Trevithick Road, St Austell changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of a mobile phone in St Austell in October 2022. He will be sentenced on 3 November.
CONVERTED CRIMINAL PROPERTY
KIRSTY KNOWLES, 39, of Tremewan, Trewoon changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with four offences of jointly, with Peter Dingle, she converted criminal property namely a credit balance of £4200 from four cheques in a woman’s name in July 2020. She will be sentenced on 30 October.
THEFT
LUCY WADMAN, 41, of Blowing House Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to five charges of theft from shops in St Austell. A suspended sentence was implemented and she was given a 22-week custodial sentence with eight weeks in prison with magistrates commenting that she was a professional criminal with a flagrant disregard for court orders. She was ordered to pay over £1000 compensation.
NICOLE SHAW, 32, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing cheese worth £76.50 on 18 December and cheese worth £89.25 from the Co-op in Northampton on 29 December as well as doughnuts and beer worth £13.90 on 22 January and beer worth £12.90 on 25 January from the same shop. She will be sentenced on 18 November.
DWAYNE JONES, 35, of Roydon Lane, St Stephens, Launceston pleaded guilty to stealing frozen food and spirits worth £500 from Sainsburys in Bude on 10 February and two dozen bunches of roses, groceries and ten bottles of vodka worth £294 from Sainsburys on 13 February. He will be sentenced on 17 October.
FRAUD
DANNEKA ANNETTS, 38, of Slades Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to fraud by false representation by using a bank card belonging to Santander intending to make gain by purchasing goods for herself on 9 December 2023 and not guilty to theft by taking a purse containing bank cards and £100 cash. Her case was adjourned until 17 October.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
REUBEN CARBY, 32, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 23 October after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on Lower Bore Street and Finn V C Estate, Bodmin and failing to stop on 4 January, driving with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, 271 micrograms of BZE exceeding the limit of 50, 2.9 grams of cannabis exceeding the limit of two and possessing 3.2 grams of cannabis.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
SAM HAMILTON, 29, of South Quay Hill, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Innes Downs with 200 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £800 and ordered to pay a £320 surcharge and £85 costs.
DWAINE ADRIEN, 30, of Badgers Watch, Trewoon pleaded guilty to driving with 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 in Priory Car Park, St Austell on 16 March. He was banned from driving for 33 months which will be reduced by 33 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1066 and ordered to pay a £426 surcharge and £200 costs.
LUIS NUNES, 47, of Tedder Road, Penwithick pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Chiverton Cross on 11 September with 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW VICKERS, 37, of Church Road, Charlestown changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Cromwell Road, St Austell on 14 December with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 38 months which will be reduced by 38 weeks if he completes a course, fined £405 and ordered to pay a £162 surcharge and £400 costs.
MICHAEL DANN, 37, of Lanchard Rise, Liskeard pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis at Derriford Hospital on 30 March when being investigated for an alleged traffic offence and driving without a licence or insurance. He was made subject to a community order with a daily 7pm to 6am curfew until 25 January, banned from driving for 29 months which will be reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
TRAVIS TURNER, 24, of St Johns Drive, Bradworthy pleaded guilty to possessing 13.12 grams of cannabis at Newquay on 15 March, to driving with 258 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £200 surcharge and £85 costs.
TYLER ROBINSON, 28, of Foresters Road, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to driving on Kinsman Estate, Bodmin on 20 June with 2.8 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
LAURA FRANCIS, 55, of High Street, Boscastle pleaded guilty to driving on the A3075 at Truro on 13 September with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 17 months which will be reduced by 17 weeks if she completes a course, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.
