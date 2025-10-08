Bethany Wade, CELT lead for music and head of music at Tretherras, said: “Our Music Departments are joining together in an inspiring direction. The orchestra made remarkable progress in just a single session, and students left feeling excited for the next rehearsal. We are incredibly lucky to have Patrick Bailey conducting. His ability to engage young players and draw out their best ensured a productive and uplifting atmosphere throughout. He will be returning next month to host The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra concert.”