SECONDARY schools have joined forces to form a new youth orchestra.
The CELT Youth Orchestra has been made up of talented musicians from Newquay, St Austell and Bodmin, each bringing their individual strengths to create a cohesive ensemble.
The brand-new youth orchestra is under the expert direction of acclaimed conductor Patrick Bailey.
The inspiring collaboration provides a unique opportunity for young people who play less common instruments such as tubas, French horns, timpani and violins, to perform together in a full symphonic setting.
The orchestra’s inaugural rehearsal in Newquay Tretherras’ new music space was hailed a resounding success, both musically and socially. The rehearsal space was alive with energy and enthusiasm as students from different schools bonded over a shared passion for music.
Bethany Wade, CELT lead for music and head of music at Tretherras, said: “Our Music Departments are joining together in an inspiring direction. The orchestra made remarkable progress in just a single session, and students left feeling excited for the next rehearsal. We are incredibly lucky to have Patrick Bailey conducting. His ability to engage young players and draw out their best ensured a productive and uplifting atmosphere throughout. He will be returning next month to host The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra concert.”
The CELT Youth Orchestra will meet every half term, giving students the opportunity to rehearse, perform, and develop as musicians in a collaborative environment.
A spokesperson for CELT said: “With such a strong start, the future looks bright for this exciting new ensemble and for the growing network of young musicians across the local community.”
