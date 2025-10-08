The grassroots club, which runs 17 youth teams for boys and girls aged 7–18, as well as a successful women’s side, has long been in need of new facilities. The existing clubhouse and pavilion have become run-down and unfit for purpose.
Following years of planning, the Club has now secured a 25-year lease over the site from Bodmin Town Council. This has paved the way for significant investment, with funding contributions coming from Cornwall Council CIL Fund, Community Capacity Fund, Section 106 monies, Bodmin Town Council, and most recently a game-changing £250,000 grant from the Football Foundation.
The Football Foundation, funded by the Premier League, The FA, and the UK Government – says it is committed to transforming communities through grassroots facilities, ensuring every community has a great place to play.
Phil Harris, chairman of Bodmin Youth Football Club, said:“These are extremely exciting times for our club. Securing the future of Bodmin Youth at Coldharbour guarantees football for boys and girls in the town for many years to come.”
Darren Vickers, project lead added: “The redevelopment of Coldharbour has been a long time coming, and there were moments we feared it might never happen. Thanks to the support of Cornwall FA and many others, it’s finally a reality. This investment of almost half a million pounds will deliver new changing rooms, a referees’ room, a kitchen, and a community hall available for local hire. We’ll have some of the best facilities around – not just for matchdays, but for the wider Bodmin community too.”
Construction work is due to start in the coming weeks, with completion of the new building expected in the New Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.