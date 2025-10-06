“I can’t tell you how delighted we are to be able to take ownership of the Downderry Methodist Chapel on behalf of the community,” said Adrian Kemp, chair of the Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub CIO. “A lot of hard work has gone into raising the £220,000 we needed to buy it, which would not have happened without the support of our community. We are very grateful to Cllr Mark Gibbons, Cornwall Council, Deviock Parish Council and Downderry and Seaton Residents Association for their active support.”