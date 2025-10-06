DOWNDERRY residents are celebrating a major victory after winning the fight to save their cherished Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub.
Just two months ago, the Cornish Times highlighted how villagers were “devastated” when told they had to vacate the former Methodist Chapel, a building they had transformed into a thriving hub since 2007.
Now, two months on, an agreement with the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit (SECMC) ensures the hub will remain at the heart of the village.
“I can’t tell you how delighted we are to be able to take ownership of the Downderry Methodist Chapel on behalf of the community,” said Adrian Kemp, chair of the Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub CIO. “A lot of hard work has gone into raising the £220,000 we needed to buy it, which would not have happened without the support of our community. We are very grateful to Cllr Mark Gibbons, Cornwall Council, Deviock Parish Council and Downderry and Seaton Residents Association for their active support.”
Built in 1890, the chapel has long been central to village life. Originally a place of worship, it now hosts yoga and pilates, youth wellbeing sessions, playgroups, social clubs for older residents, as well as other local events.
Reverend Jonathan Budd from SECMC said: “Supporting communities is at the heart of the Methodism. Inevitably, from time to time, changing circumstances means we no longer need certain buildings. Where possible, we prefer to sell to community groups, and this sale is a very fitting next step in our collaboration with the Downderry community.”
The sale is expected to complete before Christmas with the Zone reopening soon after and its full programme of activities resuming.
Cornwall councillor Mark Gibbons hailed the outcome: “This success is a testament to the perseverance of The Zone trustees, supported by Cornwall Council, and backed by a community determined to be heard. Also, the Methodist Church themselves for listening and re-engaging once a legally compliant path was found.
“It demonstrates that listing buildings as assets of community value, together with effective organisation and a strong campaign, can give local people real leverage. It will inspire others across Cornwall and beyond, and I will work with Cornwall Council’s localism team to ensure the lessons learned here benefit others.”
