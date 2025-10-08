As part of its new Net Zero by 2045 target, the council aims to ensure that 100 per cent of Cornwall’s electricity demand is met by renewable sources by 2035, with 8,000 hectares of additional trees planted by the same year and that 65 per cent recycling is met by 2035. It also has a target that all private rented properties have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030, with the same aim for all Cornwall Housing council stock. The council also wants to have a Net Zero emissions reduction rate of 90 per cent by 2040 (70 per cent by the original target of 2030).