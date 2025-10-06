SECONDARY schools across Cornwall are set to take part in the first Green Futures Challenge, hosted by Cornwall College as part of the Construction Skills Hub project.
The new competition invites students to design innovative, sustainable solutions for their communities.
Running until March 2026, the challenge will involve Year 9 to 11 students (ages 14 to 16) in workshops, industry mentoring and hands-on project development.
Each school team will create and present a sustainable development project, with final concepts showcased at a celebration and awards ceremony next month.
This year’s participating schools are Camborne Academy, Nexus, Pool Academy, Penair School, Richard Lander, Humphry Davy, Oaktree, Hayle Academy, St Ives School, Mounts Bay Academy, Poltair School, Penryn College and Helston College.
Jess Burton, pre-16 manager at Cornwall College, emphasised that the challenge is about “inspiring real-world skills.”
She explained: “Each school will form a student sustainability team and take part in monthly workshops delivered by local industry professionals including Suez, Celtic Sea, Green Gen, Naked Solar, Kensa, GEL, Clean Earth, Recycle It Global (RIG) Bennaman, Stratum Marquetry, Restor’d, Earth Blocks, Falmouth University and myself.
“Their projects could include eco-friendly schools, hospitals, business parks or community hubs – or other developments chosen by the teams,”
“Throughout the competition, students will build skills in teamwork, research, communication and presentation, alongside knowledge of renewable energy, sustainable technologies and green construction methods.”
At the celebration event in March 2026 all students will receive a certificate of participation, with teams also competing for special awards in: Most Sustainable, Most Viable, Great Collaboration, Best Presentation and Most Innovative.
This year’s Green Futures Challenge is supported by NOCN. Sponsorship opportunities remain open to organisations keen to back the initiative.
Jon Ninnes, Construction Skills Hub Project Manager at Cornwall College, said: “This competition gives students valuable experience while addressing one of the biggest challenges of our time: building a sustainable future. For businesses, it’s an opportunity to connect with their future workforce and support Cornwall’s green skills pipeline.”
The Green Futures Challenge forms part of the Construction Skills Hub project, part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is managed by Cornwall Council.
To learn more about the Green Futures Challenge or to sign up for the 2026 competition, visit: www.cornwall.ac.uk/employers/green-futures-challenge/
