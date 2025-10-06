RESIDENTS in Cornwall are being invited to join a charity walk at a tourist attraction to support those working in the hospitality sector.
A Walk For Wellbeing is being staged in the county for the first time with a 20km route planned for the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, on Sunday, October 19.
The fundraising walks are organised by UK charity Hospitality Action and first started in 2020. They have evolved from a small gathering into a nationwide initiative.
The organisers are encouraging people working in the hospitality industry to take proactive steps towards their own wellbeing by taking part in a walk while also raising funds to help colleagues in the sector.
A spokesperson said: “The event also provides employers with a powerful way to strengthen team bonds, boost morale and demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing whilst making a meaningful impact on the wider hospitality community.
“Everyone in the hospitality industry and beyond is invited to lace up their walking shoes and come together for this flexible and inclusive event which promotes mental health and wellbeing, while raising awareness and critical funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.
“This year, Hospitality Action is excited to welcome the Lost Gardens of Heligan as the first-ever host of Walk For Wellbeing in Cornwall. For more information and to register, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org
“Hospitality Action has also unveiled its latest step-by-step guide focusing on activating wellbeing in hospitality. Created in partnership with its annual fundraising initiative, Walk for Wellbeing, the guide – the third in the series – highlights the importance of tackling the wellbeing challenges faced by hospitality workers and has been designed to help businesses and individuals across the industry take practical steps to support employee mental health and wellbeing.”
Louise Eade, from the Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “Like many of us, hospitality workers experience setbacks, and Hospitality Action plays a vital role in helping them get back on their feet with advice and support.
“Each year, thousands of individuals are helped through challenging times, and the team at Heligan is proud to support the charity’s annual fundraising event to raise awareness.
“This year, Cornwall joins the Walk for Wellbeing family for the very first time with an historical garden route that provides the perfect setting to support our mental and physical health together.”
Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Lost Gardens of Heligan for Cornwall’s first hosted Walk For Wellbeing.
“Together, we’re creating even more opportunities for hospitality professionals to take part, connect and make a meaningful impact in their communities.
“Hospitality is one of the UK’s most exciting and rewarding industries, but it’s also very demanding. Our new step-by-step guide is designed to move the conversation on from awareness to action. It offers practical, achievable ideas that can help leaders and teams improve their physical health, strengthen connections and create a workplace culture where wellbeing is a priority.”
