Crews from both Bodmin and Launceston fire station are in attendance at the fire, on the A30 near to Bolventor. Devon and Cornwall Police are also in attendance. A diversion is in place at Kennard’s House.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix noted: “A30 Westbound closed, slow traffic due to bus fire and oil spillage between B3257 (Bodmin Moor Services, Trewint) and A38 Launceston Road (Callywith, Bodmin).”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Bodmin and Launceston are in attendance at a bus fire on the A30 near to Bolventor. The A30 is currently closed West bound. Police are in attendance.”
This comes just one month after a similar bus fire was reported on the B3254 Roydon Road in Launceston.
