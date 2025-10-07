THE A30 at Bolventor has been closed in the westbound direction after a bus caught fire.

Crews from both Bodmin and Launceston fire station are in attendance at the fire, on the A30 near to Bolventor. Devon and Cornwall Police are also in attendance. A diversion is in place at Kennard’s House.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix noted: “A30 Westbound closed, slow traffic due to bus fire and oil spillage between B3257 (Bodmin Moor Services, Trewint) and A38 Launceston Road (Callywith, Bodmin).”

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Bodmin and Launceston are in attendance at a bus fire on the A30 near to Bolventor. The A30 is currently closed West bound. Police are in attendance.”

A30 Bus fire
The bus was completely stripped by the blaze (Launceston Community Fire Station)

This comes just one month after a similar bus fire was reported on the B3254 Roydon Road in Launceston.