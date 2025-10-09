TWO vehicles were seized in Bodmin after interventions from Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin police team said: “A vehicle has been seized by officers from Bodmin Neighbourhood Team whilst they were on hotspot foot patrol in Bodmin Town centre. The vehicle was seen under suspicious circumstances and it was seized with the assistance of a colleague from Roads Policing Unit as the male suspected of having been the driver did not have insurance or a driving licence.
“A short while earlier, another vehicle attempted to evade an unmarked police vehicle at Aldi car park. The driver made off from police on foot but was located and arrested having failed a roadside drugs test - he will also now be prosecuted for a variety of offences.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.