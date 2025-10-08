A concerned St Austell resident contacted us last week following a Freedom of Information Act (FOI) request revealed that the scheme is going ahead in the town despite only 23 per cent of people supporting the move, with 77 per cent objecting. The complainant, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “I’ve recently received a letter from the senior technical and legal specialist for Cormac stating that they intend to go ahead and implement as advertised their latest proposals for 20mph speed limits in the St Austell area.