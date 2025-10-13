MORE than 600 singers will be in a Cornish port for a shanty festival this weekend.
Performers aged from seven to 92 years old will be taking part in the Mevagissey Shanty Festival from Friday, October 17, to Sunday, October 19.
Penny Bulkeley, a festival committee member, said: “We believe our festival is something truly special. Bringing together the largest number of shanty groups of any Cornish shanty festival, we are proud that it still retains an intimate, community spirit.
“This year, we will welcome over 90 groups from across Cornwall, the UK, Europe and even the USA, performing more than 370 free shows across 20 venues.
“New to our programme this year are five free workshops – Cornish dancing and jig dolls workshops.
“The festival was started in October 2019 to boost the local economy in a lull period for hospitality and local businesses, and is entirely organised by volunteers.
“We have the support of local businesses who sponsor us, to help keep the festival free and open to all. However, we also heartily welcome donations, as these help us to put on the festival and also to support local projects in Mevagissey.
“Over the past five years we have raised over £14,000 for good causes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.