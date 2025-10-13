Cornwall's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am October 13 to 6pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Hayle lane closures and traffic signals for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Loggans Moor carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne and minor road through Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake to Trewint, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Liskeard Road, traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate lane closures for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Down to Victora - lane closures for barrier works.
• A30, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Redruth to Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon exit and entry slip roads closed for carriageway resurfacing, diversion for exit slip road via Summercourt and return, diversion for entry slip road via Highgate and return.
• A30, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland to Mitchell - lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Redruth to Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 7pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 7pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 10pm October 25 to 8am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Tideford carriageway closure for Network Rail works, diversion via A374 and B3249.
• A30, from 6am October 27 to 3.30pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A30, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.