POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace wanted man from the Newquay area.
Lewis Simmons, aged 32, is sought in connection with reports of a breach of a restraining order.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to find him and asking the public for information as to his whereabouts.
Simmons is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short black hair.
He has links across Cornwall, particularly St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Bodmin and Penzance, along with Plymouth, Torquay, Manchester, Bath and Bristol.
Anyone who sees Simmons is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50250241349.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
