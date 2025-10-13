Built between 1859 and 1864, the imposing Victorian fort was originally constructed to defend against a potential French invasion. Today, it remains a vital tri-service training base on the UK Defence Training Estate – and a scheduled monument and listed building of national importance.
The award celebrates the successful renovation of the keep, which had been left vacant for years due to deteriorating 19th-century flooring. With funding from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) Conservation Stewardship Fund, a careful programme of repairs was launched to preserve the fort’s historic structure while ensuring it could once again support modern military use.
The project, led by Cornish contractors Pearse and Sons and delivered in consultation with Historic England, focused on restoring the original flooring using traditional craftsmanship. Where replacement timber was necessary, sustainably sourced alternatives were approved, ensuring the work balanced heritage conservation with environmental responsibility.
Kathryn Sayner, Historic Building Advisor at DIO, said: “These buildings hold important legacies. We are proud to have worked with Landmarc, Pearse & Sons, Drakon Heritage and Historic England. The craftsmanship is exceptional and we hope the keep will now serve the military for years to come.”
The team also faced ecological challenges as Tregantle Fort is home to rare greater horseshoe bats. DIO ecologists worked alongside contractors to design discreet adaptations in the new flooring, allowing the bats safe passage through the building without compromising its integrity.
During the works, fascinating wartime artefacts were uncovered beneath the floorboards, including First World War breeches and American uniform buttons from the Second World War. Conservators from Drakon Heritage and Conservation were called in to clean and document the finds, offering a glimpse into the fort’s rich social and military history.
The restoration was celebrated at a ceremony at the National Army Museum in London, where awards were presented by Major General Andy Sturrock, Director of Strategy and Plans at the DIO, and Air Commodore William Dole, Head of Infrastructure at the RAF.
Defence Minister Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, praised the project’s role in linking heritage with sustainability, saying: “The outstanding work of the environmental torchbearers showcased in this year’s Sanctuary Awards is not just helping to make defence greener, but also represents a key element of our defence capabilities and our shift to warfighting readiness.
“From reducing environmental risks to our military infrastructure to investing in more energy-efficient technologies, sustainability underpins the resilience of Defence. By supporting the UK’s net zero targets at the same time as strengthening our national security, this work is helping to deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.”
Now in its 30th year, the MOD’s Sanctuary Awards celebrate innovation across defence, recognising environmental and sustainability projects that support the UK’s net zero goals and military resilience.
