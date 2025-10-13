A SCHOOL in Cornwall has been named as one of the best in the country when it comes to making a difference to the lives of young people and their communities.
Poltair School in St Austell is one of only nine schools to reach the Secondary School of the Year finals staged by Education Today.
Headteacher Richard Cardigan said: “I am incredibly proud that Poltair has been recognised as a finalist for Secondary School of the Year. This shortlisting is a true reflection of the tireless efforts, passion and creativity of our staff and students, who together make Poltair such a special place.”
Alongside Poltair’s whole school recognition, staff from Poltair School and Bodmin College have also been shortlisted for individual awards.
Claire Harvey, from Poltair School, is a finalist for the Community Champion award, in recognition of her commitment and dedication to supporting young carers across all schools within the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT).
Lucie Oakley, from Bodmin College, has reached the final of the New Teacher of the Year award. Since joining the school, Lucie has worked to give students new learning opportunities in PE, sport and careers. As part of her work, Lucie has set up a community girls cricket team.
Verity Waters, assistant headteacher from Poltair School, is a finalist in the SENDCo of the Year award in recognition of her passion for inclusion and supporting all young people to succeed.
Fellow assistant headteacher at Poltair, Deborah Roberts, who is committed to helping students find their love of maths, is a finalist for the STEM Teacher of the Year award.
Trust leader Dan Morrow said: “We are incredibly proud of our colleagues at Poltair School and Bodmin College who have been shortlisted for the prestigious Education Today awards.”
The winners of the awards will be announced later this year.
