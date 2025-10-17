New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Odd Spot at Unit 1, Top Of The Town Courtyard, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on September 25
• Rated 1: Moonflower at The Moonflower Restaurant, Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston; rated on September 25
It means that of Cornwall's 1,659 similar establishments with ratings, 1,400 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.