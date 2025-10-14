CORNWALL Council is calling on residents and drivers to have their say on a major shake-up of the county’s taxi licensing system, in what could be the biggest change to local transport regulation in decades.
Currently, taxis and private hire vehicles are licensed across six separate zones in Cornwall, a structure inherited from the former district councils of Penwith, Kerrier, Carrick, Restormel, North Cornwall and Caradon.
Although the county has operated under a single unitary authority since 2009, the old taxi zones remain in place due to legacy legislation – and it’s creating confusion, inefficiency and frustration for both drivers and passengers.
Under existing rules, a taxi licensed in one zone cannot pick up passengers in another, even if dropping someone there. Fare tariffs also differ across zones, and drivers must hold multiple licences to operate in more than one area.
Cornwall Council feel it’s time to change that.
The proposal follows national recommendations set out in the government’s Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Licensing: Best Practice guidance, which encourages local authorities to streamline systems and make it easier for passengers to access reliable transport wherever they are.
If approved, the change would mean consistent fares, greater driver flexibility and improved taxi availability, particularly in rural areas where services can be hard to find.
The council has stressed this is still a consultation stage and wants feedback from both the public and the taxi industry before making any final decisions.
Residents and drivers are urged to share their views by completing the council’s online survey, open until December 31.
