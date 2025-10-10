Soon our three witch hazels will be producing beautiful-scented winter flowers. Last year, I acquired scented Winter Sweet which I have kept in a warm spot near our front door over the summer and I am hoping for lots of scented flowers on this shrub in the coming months. From January onwards, we will have spring bulbs including daffodils of various kinds starting to flower as well as snowdrops and snowflake plants with their lovely white flowers throughout some of our borders. These are always a welcome sight in the darker months.