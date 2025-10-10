When I first went to Westminster, I made it one of my missions to increase access to an NHS dentist in the Duchy. After a year of raising the issue in parliament and holding meetings behind the scenes, we’ve seen some progress. Thousands of urgent dental appointments are now available through NHS111 with Cornish dentists, a recruitment drive is underway, and 10,000 children across the region now take part in supervised toothbrushing sessions through The Big Brush Club.