A CHRISTMAS Dog Show is set to take over Millennium House in Pensilva on Saturday, November 29, starting at 12 noon, promising a festive day of fun for dogs and their owners – all in aid of Food Hub Liskeard CIC.
The event will feature 20 fun classes, giving every pooch a chance to shine, with trophies and rosettes up for grabs for the winning competitors.
Judging the day’s events will be Mr Geoff Lewis, who will have the tough task of choosing the top dogs from a wide range of different categories.
