It was summarised as: “This planning application seeks full permission for the reinstatement of the roof on an existing agricultural barn, along with repairs to doors, fenestration, and associated works. It is necessary due to significant storm damage, which has left the roof compromised and the building increasingly vulnerable to further deterioration. The reinstatement works are essential to ensure the building remains safe, functional, and fit for purpose. The proposal involves essential repairs to return the building to a safe, usable condition.”