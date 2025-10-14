A CORNISH council has released a new resource hoping to empowers residents to make their homes healthier and more energy efficient.
Stoke Climsland Parish Council has announced the release of a ‘Retrofit Guide’ intended to help residents make home improvements for a healthier and more energy efficient living environment.
The free booklet demonstrates how small changes can help ordinary people save money on energy bills, create a comfortable and healthy home, reduce environmental impact and improve resilience.
It covers all types of property, including common concerns around retrofitting older and historic properties, providing advice that is sensitive to the unique character of local buildings. It also busts some jargon and provides checklists to help residents plan and progress their retrofit journey. By covering both quick wins and long-term investments, the guide aims to be accessible and useful for all, regardless of property type or budget.
The guide includes information such as: low and no-cost improvements; insulation and ventilation improvements and how they interact; considerations for heating and cooling; renewable and smart technologies; details on government grants and financial incentives; how to make a plan and stay safe; and an essential reading list and links to over 50 references.
Councillor Sarah Ross, chair of the Parish Council, stated: “We are committed to helping our community become more environmentally responsible. This guide is a practical resource for every household, whether you’re a homeowner, tenant, or landlord. Small steps can make a big difference, and together we can help ensure a healthier, greener future for Stoke Climsland.”
The Retrofit Guide was developed through a collaboration with 13 organisations and over 50 supporters and community members, including Tamar Energy Community, Community Energy Plus, and Cornwall Council (Historic Environment). It contains practical suggestions covering six key considerations: maintenance, insulation, ventilation, heating, cooling, and renewable and smart technologies.
