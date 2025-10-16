LOCAL residents are being invited to meet with Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Steve Edser at a friendly community drop-in session later this month.
The event will take place at Menheniot Coffee Shop, Old School, Menheniot (PL14 3QY) on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am.
This informal session offers a great opportunity for residents to chat with their local officer, raise any concerns, and learn more about the ongoing work to tackle issues that matter most within the community.
Whether it’s local crime prevention, road safety, anti-social behaviour, or neighbourhood wellbeing, PCSO Edser will be on hand to listen and provide advice and updates.
Everyone is welcome – no appointment needed – and a warm cup of coffee and good conversation await.
