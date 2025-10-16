In the past month along, recreational areas in Callington, Liskeard and Saltash have all been subjected to various incidents, which some are calling the work of “mindless individuals.”
The incidents have left a trail of damage through public parks, toilets and play areas, forcing closures, costly repairs, as well as deep frustration among residents.
In Callington, play equipment in the Saltash Road Recreation Ground has been damaged yet again. Vandals deliberately kicked off the steering wheel on one of the toddlers play equipment, while graffiti and damage to the public toilets have also been reported.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “CCTV footage of the incident has been downloaded and passed to the police. Again this senseless act of vandalism results in unnecessary costs to the taxpayer.”
Liskeard has also been hit with play equipment in Thorn Park been forced out of action due to vandalism.
“We will get the equipment repaired as soon as we can, but currently the slide has been fenced off for safety reasons,” said a Liskeard Town Council spokesperson.
In Saltash, Longstone Park also has suffered from similar problems in recent weeks with graffiti covering walls, bins overturned and sections of play equipment damaged.
Local councillors say the financial burden of these incidents is fast becoming unsustainable. Each act of vandalism, no matter how small, adds up – with some towns spending thousands of pounds each year repairing or replacing damaged facilities.
Anyone who has information or sees incidents of criminal damage are asked to contact their local police station or contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.